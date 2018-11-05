India vs West Indies, T20I: Preview, timing, where to watch, team strategy

1. FORM GUIDE

INDIA: Rohit Sharma is leading the side in Virat Kohli's absence and the 31-year-old had a rare failure on Sunday and he would look to make up for that with a big knock. Besides Sharma, opener Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant Manish Pandey also had a bad day in office. It took a responsible 34-ball 31 from Dinesh Karthik and a nine-ball 21-run unbeaten cameo from newcomer Krunal Pandya to steer India home. On the bowling front, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav stole the limelight with brilliant figures of 3/13 from his four overs.

WEST INDIES: The return of big names such as Kieran Pollard and Darren Bravo failed to make any significant impact as West Indies produced a below-par batting effort on Sunday. Andre Russell's injury, which ruled him out of the series, has also dented their chances. Carlos Braithwaite (2/11) was impressive with the ball but the skipper also needs to inspire his team with some significant contributions with the bat.

2. VENUE/CONDITIONS

Lucknow is hosting its first international match at the newly-built Ekana Stadium. It might work in the Windies' favour that the second T20I will be the first international game to played at this newly-built facility in Lucknow and that India too may not have a measure of the conditions or the wicket. It could be cool in Lucknow in the evening and the players will find it a bit easier after playing in Kolkata's humidity. The relatively big boundaries here may help the spinners bowl with extra freedom.

3. THE SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

4. TELECAST

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 7 PM IST. It will be streamed live on HotStar and those who no such access can follow the game through MyKhel Live Blog.