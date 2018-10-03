India Vs West Indies: Team selection isn't in my hands: Virat Kohli on Karun Nair's exclusion

A day before the opening Test match against West Indies in Rajkot, Kohli addressed the media persons and talked about team's preparation. When asked why was Karun Nair dropped from the Test squad without being given a game, the Indian skipper said, "Three members are there to pick up the team and the chief selector has talked with him. I don't think I am in the position to comment upon this because that's not in my hands."

India look to maintain top ICC spot

The 29-year-old further added, "We are doing what we are supposed to do as a team. Everyone is clear about his role and they are doing it well. Everyone knows that it's all interconnected. I feel this is where the confusion is people think everything is being done from one end."

Meanwhile, the team management has announced the playing XII for the first Test match and cleared that young Prithvi Shaw will make his India debut on October 4.

Eyebrows were raised when Nair wasn't included in India's two-test squad against West Indies. India's second ever triple centurion in Tests, Karun was picked in the original squad for the England series but once the team was changed for the last two Tests, it was Hanuma Vihari, who played and impressed everyone with a gutsy half-century and handy off-breaks.

It is widely believed that the Indian team management were not happy with Karun's inclusion in the Test set-up. Karun, in a recent interview, went on record stating that neither the team management nor the selectors have communicated with him. However, India's chief selector MSK Prasad said Karun was clearly intimated as to why a certain decision was taken.

"I personally spoke to Karun soon after the selection of the Test team against the West Indies and also told the ways to make a comeback. The selection committee is very very clear with regard to the communication process," Prasad was quoted as saying.

Prasad explained that his colleague Devang Gandhi had spoken to Karun in England when he was not being picked in the playing XI. "Having said that we are very clear and candid in our communication process. My colleague Devang Gandhi spoke to Karun Nair at length in England to keep him motivated and wait for his opportunities," Prasad said.