India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India had won the first ODI by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and they would not want to place themselves in a must-win situation in the final ODI.

Here are then details such as dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, squad, match prediction etc ahead of the second India vs Zimbabwe ODI.

1. Squads India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano. 2. Playing 11 India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 KL Rahul (captain), 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Prasdih Krishna, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Zimbabwe: 1. Innocent Kaia, 2 Tadiwanashe Marunami, 3 Wessly Madhevere, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Regis Chakabva (captain / wk), 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwee, 9 Brad Evans, 10 Richard Ngarva, 11 Victor Nyauchi. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 team: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Regis Chakabva, 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Prasidh Krishna, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Brad Evans. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva 4 Match Prediction Zimbabwe could not replicate the verve they showed against Bangladesh recently against India in the first ODI, succumbing to a 10-wicket win. The experience and depth in India’s line-up was way too much for the African side. Precisely, those factors will prompt us to pick India as the winner in the second ODI too.