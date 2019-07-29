India will have to be strategically smart to win World Test Championship

And now, the star batsman is looking forward to the World Test Championship starting next month. He said the two-year-long championship will add a context to the longest format of the game.

India's first assignment in the World Test Championship will be the two-Test series against the West Indies starting August 22 and for Kohli, a 2-0 win will mean that he surpasses Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become India's most successful Test captain.

2️⃣ years

9️⃣ teams

2️⃣ 7️⃣ series

7️⃣ 2️⃣ Test matches

It all begins on 1 August 🏆 #WTC21https://t.co/PSY2nOuO3x — ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2019

India haven't done too well in the Test arena over the last one year barring the Australia series. They lost to South Africa 1-2 in early 2018 and then to England 1-4 towards the middle of the year. At home, though, India are in a great nick as far as Tests are concerned and with a number of home series now lined up after Kohli's men return from the Windies, one hopes adding to the points tally would not be too big an ask for the No.1 Test team in the world.

"We're awaiting the ICC World Test Championship with great enthusiasm as it adds context to the longest format of the game. Test cricket is very challenging and coming out on top in the traditional form is always highly satisfying. The Indian team has done really well in recent years and will be fancying its chances in the championship," Kohli was quoted as saying by News18.

Consistency will be key

For the No.1 team in red-ball cricket, it will be a challenge to live up to the expectations. For the team to be a consistent performer over a long period and under all conditions, India need to keep ready a pool of talents so that they are ready for all sorts of eventualities for fitness and form of players will play a defining role in such a long championship. India need to rest their key players strategically so that they do not break down and harm the country's chances of winning the champions' crown in Tests.

In the batting department, India have to sort out their opening woes as well as the middle-order conundrum. Since all the Test series that India play from here on will be extra competitive, thanks to the Test championship, the margin of error will be less and time for team building, something that is generally looked into after a World Cup debacle.