Cricket India Women star Smriti Mandhana claims Top Spot in ICC ODI Rankings By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 15:12 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India opener Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top position in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings after scoring a fine half-century against Australia in the opening match of their three-ODI series played in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

The stylish left-handed opener, who struck 58 off 63 balls with six fours and two sixes, has leapfrogged England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt to recapture the position she first reached in January 2019 and most recently held in July this year. This is her fourth stint at the top.

Australia won by eight wickets and the emphatic victory reflected in their players' rankings. Left-hander Beth Mooney's 74-ball knock of 77 not out has lifted her three places to fifth position, Annabel Sutherland is up four places to joint- 25th after her unbeaten 54 and shares the position with opener Phoebe Litchfield, who has gained 13 places after her Player of the Match effort of 88 off 80.

The Indian batters to gain in the latest weekly update apart from Mandhana are Richa Ghosh, who has moved from 39th to 36th after her knock of 25, opener Pratika Rawal has gained four positions to reach 42nd after scoring 64 off 96 and Harleen Deol is up five places to 43rd after getting 54 off 57.

The bowling rankings see Australia's Kim Garth and Alana King reach career-best positions of fourth and fifth, respectively, while Sutherland has gained two positions to reach 21st after all of them took a wicket each. India's Sneha Rana has moved up five slots to 16th position.