India Women vs New Zealand Women, Ist ODI: Mithali Raj's efforts goes in vain

Put into bat, New Zealand rode on Suzie Bates century (106 off 111 balls) to score a challenging 275 and India were all-out for 213 in 49.4 overs and never for once looked like being in the chase.

It may be recalled that the Indian women had gown down to New Zealand by 18 runs in the one-off T20 International at the same venue on Wednesday (February 9).

At Quenstown, on Saturday, Mithali, playing her 221st ODI, continued her dream form in the format -- seven fifties in the last 11 innings in ODIs -- to keep India in the hunt with a 73-ball 59 (6x4).

The 39-year-old also joined Charlotte Edwards in making 1,000 runs against four different teams -- Australia, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand -- in ODI cricket.

Mithali also became the first Indian to reach 1,000 women's ODI runs against New Zealand.

The Hyderabad batter got a fine support from left-hander Yastika Bhatia, who dropped down to her usual No 3 spot, to stroke a 63-ball 41 as the duo added 88 runs in their recovery act.

But she perished to a short ball from Hayley Jensen (two for 36), something that triggered the Indian collapse before Jess Kerr sealed the issue for the hosts with a match-winning four for 35 as India collapsed for 213 to go down in the first of the five-match ODI series.

The absence of their star batter Smriti Mandhana, who is serving her extended managed isolation and quarantine, once again hurt India badly especially in their record chase of 275. There was no more left-right opening combination with southpaw Yastika going down to her usual No 3, while Sabbhineni Meghana partnered Shafali Verma up front.

"We should be able to score 270. Of course we are missing Smriti Mandhana. But it is an opportunity for others to showcase their talent. We need to set the pace to get to 250-260 whether we are batting first or second," Mithali said.

"We definitely made a come back in the later half of the first innings. It took some time for the bowlers to get used to the windy conditions as it was a little breezy. The spinners are an experienced lot and they did well to come back."

Earlier, New Zealand were eyeing a score of 300-plus with veteran opener Suzie Bates's sparkling 11th ODI century, but India bounced back strongly taking last five wickets for 25 runs to bowl them out for 275 in 48.1 overs. Suzie made full of the reprieve she got on 14 when Rajeshwari Gayakwad dropped her at point off Pooja Vastrakar's bowling to score a sublime 106 off 111 balls, studded with 10 boundaries.

Suzie got to her 38th fifty in 66 balls, her first ODI half-century since January 2020 to draw level with fellow White Ferns legend Debbie Hockley. She later notched her triple in 107 balls, with a single off Poonam Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)