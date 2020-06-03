Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian cricketers' attitude towards fitness influenced Bangladesh players: Tamim Iqbal

By Pti

New Delhi, June 3: Senior cricketer Tamim Iqbal has no qualms in admitting that Bangladesh closely followed Indian cricket, and said the Tigers' change in attitude towards fitness was influenced by Virat Kohli and his men.

"I think because India is our neighbour country, we follow a lot of things about what's happening in India. Indian cricket's change in approach towards fitness influenced Bangladesh cricket the most," the left-handed opener said in a ESPNcricinfo podcast.

The 31-year-old Tamim said he was in awe of Kohli's focus towards fitness despite both cricketers being on the same side of age.

"I have no shame to tell you this. I think this should be out. 2-3 years back, when I sometimes used to see Virat Kohli doing all those gym things, running around, I honestly used to feel ashamed myself.

"The guy of my age is training so much despite attaining success whereas I am not even doing half of what he is doing," he said.

"I, maybe, not doing half of what he is doing. At least, if I can't match his level, try to follow his path. Maybe I can reach 50-60 per cent."

More TAMIM IQBAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 9:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue