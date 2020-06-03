Indian cricketers' attitude towards fitness influenced Bangladesh players: Tamim Iqbal

"I think because India is our neighbour country, we follow a lot of things about what's happening in India. Indian cricket's change in approach towards fitness influenced Bangladesh cricket the most," the left-handed opener said in a ESPNcricinfo podcast.

The 31-year-old Tamim said he was in awe of Kohli's focus towards fitness despite both cricketers being on the same side of age.

"I have no shame to tell you this. I think this should be out. 2-3 years back, when I sometimes used to see Virat Kohli doing all those gym things, running around, I honestly used to feel ashamed myself.

"The guy of my age is training so much despite attaining success whereas I am not even doing half of what he is doing," he said.

"I, maybe, not doing half of what he is doing. At least, if I can't match his level, try to follow his path. Maybe I can reach 50-60 per cent."