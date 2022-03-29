Indian Divyang team open Bangabandhu 4 Nation Physically Challenged tournament with win

Nepal scored 120 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs after captain Ramprasad won the toss and decided to bat first. Inder Singh was the top scorer with 36, while Abash Dholakoti hit 29 before being retired hurt. Pradeep Rizal also chipped in with 10 runs in 19 balls.

In reply, Sachin (54 not out) gave the team a great start but India were reduced to 45 for 4 at one stage. Tikka (33 not out) then took charge of the situation as he along with Sachin took the team home in the 14th over. MS Shiva also contributed 11 runs.

Inder Singh, Suman, Ramprasad and Hem took one wicket each for the Nepal Divyang cricket team.

Sachin was adjudged the Man of the Match and was given the award by Professor Abdus Sheikh Salam, President, Bangladesh Cricket Association for the Physical Challenge.

India will play its second league match against Sri Lanka.