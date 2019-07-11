Cricket

Indian players to head in different directions after end of World Cup campaign

By Pti

London, July 11: With their World Cup dream ending in bitter disappointment and the next assignment more than two weeks away, Indian cricket players will head towards different destinations from United Kingdom after being together on the road for seven weeks.

The 18-run semifinal defeat at the hands of New Zealand brought the curtains down on the pursuit of a third world title and India will now be gearing up for a Test and limited-overs tour of West Indies starting August 3.

"The logistics manager takes over from hereon. The players will start leaving in batches and groups to their preferred destination as per availability of tickets," a BCCI source told PTI.

While a few players are set to return to India, some others are expected to stay back or leave for different destinations for a two-week break after being on the road for past seven weeks.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose future is the subject of swirling speculation after what is being considered his last assignment in national colours, is expected to return to his hometown Ranchi after a few days.

Skipper Virat Kohli, at the end of the match on Wednesday (July 10), asserted that Dhoni has not told him anything about his future plans but it is learnt that an announcement on it might come once the 38-year-old returns home.

The team has been together since reporting in Mumbai on May 20 before leaving for the United Kingdom the next day.

The series against the West Indies comprises three T20 Internationals (August 3 to 8), two of which will be played in Florida, USA. This will be followed by an ODI series from August 8 to 14 and the assignment will end with a two-match Test series from August 22 to September 3.

The Tests are set to be West Indian swashbuckler Chris Gayle's last outing in national colours.

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
