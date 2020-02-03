Indian team is driven by common goal of winning together: Rahul

This is only the third instance when India have clean-swept the opponents in away T20 series and the first time in a five-match rubber. India had earlier blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

"Playing with each other we are enjoying a lot for the last 2-3 years and we help each other out. There is no senior-junior in the dressing room, we have a common goal and that is to win together for the country and the team," said Rahul at the post match press conference.

"Travelling away and winning a series 5-0 doesn't happen too often. So the next couple of days we will enjoy that, put our feet up and relax. Obviously we have the confidence going into the ODIs, we have been doing well for the past couple of years. Recent form for 3-4 months has been great too, personally as well as a team we have been doing well."

Rahul, who played a key role in India's emphatic series win with 224 runs in five matches, said they have their eyes trained on the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Winning the T20 World Cup is currently in our minds and our heads, and we are planning and playing according to that. We want to see how well we can be prepared for that," said Rahul on Sunday.

Rahul, who led the side in fifth T20, said he didn't have to do much despite missing senior figures.

"Every day I wake up and every day I have been thrown into the game, I am very grateful and loving the challenges that are being thrown at me. Enjoying my cricket and was great to see how we responded without our leaders when both Virat and Rohit weren't on the park and there were a lot of question marks.

"The way we performed, I might have been the captain but the way all of them were involved, every one knew what to do."

The scores have gone lower as the series has progressed. Rahul said it was credit to India's bowling attack to keep a check on the New Zealand batsmen.

"Everyone performed as a unit and we have always come out with the answers. The execution level is increasing and they are staying calm. Yuzvendra Chahal and Bumrah are senior bowlers and they have done it before, but Shardul, Saini and Sundar today, they did well and held their own.

"Bowlers are now fearless with experimenting and are not worried about getting hit. It is important to have that mind set in T20 cricket. Today too, without Virat, I couldn't really do much behind the stumps. I cannot run every ball. They were coming up with their own plans. It was great to see they know what to do and more often than not they did what they wanted to."

India will next play three ODIs against New Zealand beginning on February 5 and Rahul said they will follow the same process to achieve success in the 50-over format.

"We'll relax a little bit over the next couple of days and enjoy the victory. But once we start with the next series, the process will remain the same. We want to win games of cricket every time we go out. The kind of cricket we are playing is fun to watch and we hope to keep repeating this."