India woman cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad still awaits her own flat

New Delhi, Oct 4: Even after returning from the Lords for the last two-and-half months with the ICC Women's World Cup runners-up trophy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad is still waiting for her prize.

One of the finest spinners in Indian women cricket team Gayakwwad has not been offered the flat she was promised to be given.

She needs a flat badly since her father died three years ago. Rajeshwari’s mother Savita, sister Rameswari and brother Viswanath have been living a small two-bedroom flat in Bijapur in Karnataka.

Rajeshwari’s mother, while speaking over the phone from Bijapur on Tuesday, lamented, “We have been roaming around in last three years from one place to the other. As the flats are rented, we have to move to the other place once the contract gets over.

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had felicitated Rajeshwari and Veda Krishnamurthy on 10th August after they returned from World Cup.

"In the function, both the players were handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh each and Rajeshwari was also promised that she would be presented a well-furnished flat in either Bijapur or in Bengaluru where the spinner works at Railways. But we have not received anything in the last two months.”

Rajeshwari, who has resumed training in Bengaluru under her Railways coach Kalpana Venkatachar, also expressed regret while speaking over phone.

She said, “Do I not deserve my own flat? We are four members in the family and it becomes extremely difficult to live in small flats, and it becomes tougher to live in rented flats.”

Rajeshwari, when asked about her preparation for the T20 World Cup next year, added, “T20 is the shorter format. It is a real test for any bowler, especially the spinners. So, I know while bowling in the shorter format of the game, I will be getting least amount of time to settle down and put batsmen in danger.”

Rajeshwari is trying to accumulate accuracy. She explained, “You cannot be dangerous unless you put the deliveries in the perfect line and precise length.”