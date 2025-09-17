English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
INDW vs AUSW: India Women Script Historic 102-Run Win Over Australia in Mullanpur ODI

By MyKhel Staff

INDW vs AUSW: The Indian women's cricket team etched a golden chapter in history on Wednesday, September 17, as they became the first side ever to defeat Australia by more than 100 runs in a women's ODI. Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, India sealed a commanding 102-run victory to level the ongoing three-match series.

Until now, the heaviest defeat Australia had suffered in terms of runs was a 92-run loss to England. For India too, this triumph eclipsed their previous biggest ODI win over Australia - an 88-run success in Chennai back in 2004.

INDW vs AUSW
India Women Script Historic 102-Run Win Over Australia in Mullanpur ODI, Photo: BCCI Women- X

Opting to bowl first, Australia saw India pile up 292 runs in 49.5 overs. Leading from the front, opener Smriti Mandhana produced a breathtaking 117 off just 91 balls, decorated with 14 boundaries and 4 sixes. She completed her century in just 77 deliveries, anchoring India's innings with authority. Support came from Deepti Sharma, who contributed 40 crucial runs before shining with the ball later.

In reply, the visitors never looked settled as India's bowlers struck at regular intervals. Young pacer Kranti Gaud delivered a brilliant spell, finishing with 3/28 from 9.5 overs, while Deepti Sharma added a fine all-round performance with 2/24 in six overs. Australia were eventually bowled out for 190 in 40.5 overs.

For the tourists, Annabel Sutherland (45 off 42 balls) and Ellyse Perry (44 off 61) tried to steady the innings, but their efforts were not enough to prevent a rare collapse.

This win carried special significance for India, marking their first ODI victory over Australia on home soil since February 2007 in Chennai - a gap of more than 18 years. Overall, India now have 11 wins from 58 ODIs against Australia, with just five of those coming in front of home crowds.

With the series now alive, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will look to carry this momentum into the decider and aim for a landmark series win.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 23:04 [IST]
