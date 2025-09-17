Neeraj Chopra World Athletics LIVE Streaming: Where and When to Watch Javelin Throw event in India on TV and Online?

Cricket INDW vs AUSW Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch India Women-Australia Women Match Online And On TV? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 13:39 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

INDW vs AUSW Live Streaming: Australia Women made a commanding start to their three-match ODI series against India Women, clinching the opener with an emphatic eight-wicket triumph on Sunday. With the series scoreline reading 1-0 in Australia's favour, the two sides are set to lock horns again at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday, September 17.

In the series opener at the same venue, India opted to bat first after winning the toss. The hosts compiled a competitive 281/7 in 50 overs, powered by fine contributions across the order.

Pratika Rawal led the way with a solid 64, while Smriti Mandhana (58) and Harleen Deol (54) added valuable half-centuries. Some late-order resistance helped the Women in Blue cross the 280-run mark. Among the Australian bowlers, Megan Schutt stood out with a couple of wickets to her name.

Chasing 282, the visitors displayed composure and authority. Phoebe Litchfield anchored the innings with a fluent 88, while Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 77. Annabel Sutherland chipped in with a crucial 54*, guiding Australia past the target with ease.

The New Chandigarh surface is traditionally favourable for stroke play, offering consistent bounce and decent carry for the batters. With its relatively shorter boundaries, the venue often produces high-scoring matches. Fast bowlers may extract some movement early on, but as the innings progresses, spinners are expected to play a bigger role in controlling the flow of runs.

INDW vs AUSW Playing XI

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

INDW vs AUSW Live Streaming Details

The second ODI between India Women and Australia Women will be played on Wednesday, September 17, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh). The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour earlier at 1:00 PM IST.

Cricket fans in India can catch the live television broadcast of the game on the Star Sports Network. For those who prefer online viewing, the match will also be available for live streaming through the JioCinema app and website.

INDW vs AUSW Squad

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare.

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll.