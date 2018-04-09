Cricket

Injured Yasir out of England Test series

Yasir Shah will not appear in the Test series between Pakistan and England
London, April 9: Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has been ruled out of the tour of England and Ireland with a hip injury.

Yasir has taken 165 wickets in 28 Tests since making his debut in 2014, but the tourists will have to do without him in a two-match series against England, which starts in May.

The 31-year-old tweaker will also be absent for Ireland's historic first Test match in Malahide.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said: "Yasir is ruled out of the Ireland and England Test tours and it's a big blow,

"It's a big loss for the team."

The tourists will be looking to teenager Shadab Khan to fill the void left by Yasir.

Yasir claimed match figures of 10-141 when Pakistan beat England at Lord's two years ago and went on to claim 19 wickets in the series.

