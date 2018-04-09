Injured Yasir out of England Test series

Yasir has taken 165 wickets in 28 Tests since making his debut in 2014, but the tourists will have to do without him in a two-match series against England, which starts in May.

The 31-year-old tweaker will also be absent for Ireland's historic first Test match in Malahide.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said: "Yasir is ruled out of the Ireland and England Test tours and it's a big blow,

"It's a big loss for the team."

The tourists will be looking to teenager Shadab Khan to fill the void left by Yasir.

Yasir claimed match figures of 10-141 when Pakistan beat England at Lord's two years ago and went on to claim 19 wickets in the series.

Source: OPTA