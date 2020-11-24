International cricket to resume in India with England's tour in 2021, domestic season will begin shortly: Sourav Ganguly

Talking about the resumption of international and domestic cricket in the country, Ganguly said he is keeping his fingers crossed. "Our domestic season will start very shortly. England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs and five T20s, it is a lot easier having bi-laterals because the number of people is less," Ganguly told media persons during a virtual conference.

"When it gets to 8 teams, 9 teams, 10 teams, then it becomes a bit more difficult...we have to keep assessing the situation... a lot of them are talking about a second wave," the former India cricketer added further.

Ganguly, however, asserted that the spike in the number of positive cases in the metropolitan cities remains a concern. "I heard in Mumbai and Delhi, the numbers have gone up, so we have just got to be a bit careful and make sure everything is in order, so we will monitor it," he said.

The Board President also talked about the much-hyped tour of Australia by the Virat Kohli-led side, which completed its quarantine period on Tuesday (November 24) in Sydney. Team India's campaign Down Under starts with the three-match ODI series, starting November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. One of the most stylish left-handed batsmen of his era, Ganguly added that the Indian Cricket Team is raring to go on to the field.

"...the players are fit and fine, Australia also doesn't have a very high number of COVID cases, the borders were closed for a while...they are still very, very tight on international travel, you have to do 14 days of hard quarantine, so the boys are ready to get onto the field," the BCCI chief said.