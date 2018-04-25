IPL 2018: AB De Villiers' show propels RCB to 205/8, Twitterati hail 'freak ABD'

IPL Special Site | Scorecard | Match Report

The veteran South Africa cricketer and his compatriot Quinton de Kock struck blistering fifties to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205 for eight against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 here on Wednesday night.

De Villiers smashed 68 off 30 balls, hitting eight sixes and two fours during his onslaught, while de Kock plundered 53 off 37 deliveries with the help of four sixes and a boundary.

After being invited to bat, RCB were off to a brisk start with de Kock leading the charge initially. However, their skipper Virat Kohli was removed by Shardul Thakur as the pacer had him caught at mid-on by a diving Ravindra Jadeja with the score reading 35 at the start of the fifth over. But CSK's joy was short-lived as de Villiers joined forces with de Kock to wreak havoc against visiting team's bowling attack.

Living up to his reputation of 'Mr 360 degree', de Villiers played shots all around the wicket with consummate ease. De Villiers smashed Thakur for three consecutive sixes to bring the home crowd to its feet. One of de Villiers' sixes landed outside the stadium.

Impressed with yet another sensational batting effort from the South African, cricketers, experts and fans took to Twitter to hail the 34-year-old cricketer.

This is how Twitterati reacted after witnessing another freak show from the Protea swashbuckler:

Didn't mind the flight delay for once. Could watch the ABD innings. I think the pilot was too, coz doors shut soon as he got out😄 #RCBvCSK — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 25, 2018

Sien jy die mamba???@abdevilliers17 is bad news for bowlers... he doesn't just hit them out the park, he breaks their souls

🙈🙈🙈



I know from personal experience lol 😭@RCBTweets @ChennaiIPL @IPL — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 25, 2018

Surreal 6-hitting by @ABdeVilliers17. Can't even call it brutal because he's doing this effortlessly & stylishly. #ReinventYourGame #RCBvCSK — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 25, 2018

Really sad that ABDV is so hellbent on destroying Chinnaswamy. Was really looking forward to going to a game there. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) April 25, 2018

He just hits sixes for fun @ABdeVilliers17. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2018

😲😲😲😲this is just unbelievable!! Love watching this man bat!! He’s the best in the business!! AB de Villiers!!! Unreal!! 🔥🔥#IPL11 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) April 25, 2018

Phenomenal skills yes, but it’s his selflessness while batting that makes AB such a champion. 🙏🙏🙏🙏#ABDevilliers — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 25, 2018

Some decades down the road, bowlers like Imran Tahir, who has just been hit for a monster 111m sixer, will tell their grandchildren of the honour of playing against @ABdeVilliers17, seeing his greatness from close quarters. #ReinventYourGame #RCBvCSK — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 25, 2018

AB’s genius has made this pitch look a lot better than it actually is....spinners SHOULD have a say on this surface. #RCBvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 25, 2018