IPL 2018: AB De Villiers' show propels RCB to 205/8, Twitterati hail 'freak ABD'

Bengaluru, April 25: Fans at M Chinnaswamy arrived hoping for another stellar batting performance from the freak called AB de Villiers and the South African genius didn't disappoint them one bit.

The veteran South Africa cricketer and his compatriot Quinton de Kock struck blistering fifties to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205 for eight against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 here on Wednesday night.

De Villiers smashed 68 off 30 balls, hitting eight sixes and two fours during his onslaught, while de Kock plundered 53 off 37 deliveries with the help of four sixes and a boundary.

After being invited to bat, RCB were off to a brisk start with de Kock leading the charge initially. However, their skipper Virat Kohli was removed by Shardul Thakur as the pacer had him caught at mid-on by a diving Ravindra Jadeja with the score reading 35 at the start of the fifth over. But CSK's joy was short-lived as de Villiers joined forces with de Kock to wreak havoc against visiting team's bowling attack.

Living up to his reputation of 'Mr 360 degree', de Villiers played shots all around the wicket with consummate ease. De Villiers smashed Thakur for three consecutive sixes to bring the home crowd to its feet. One of de Villiers' sixes landed outside the stadium.

Impressed with yet another sensational batting effort from the South African, cricketers, experts and fans took to Twitter to hail the 34-year-old cricketer.

This is how Twitterati reacted after witnessing another freak show from the Protea swashbuckler:

Story first published: Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 23:03 [IST]
