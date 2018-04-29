IPL 2018: CSK vs DD Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

While Delhi would fight for survival, CSK would be equally keen to get back to winning ways after losing by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

IPL SCHEDULE | IPL PAGE

The Daredevils, who were struggling with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, found the elusive winning formula in their previous game when they comprehensively defeated formidable Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

On the other hand, CSK's confidence suffered a blow on Saturday against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

It would still be an uphill ask for the Daredevils to beat CSK at their adopted home - the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium - but they cannot afford to lose.

Among other things, the Delhi outfit would hope that skipper Shreyas Iyer continues to lead from the front as he did with a match-winning 93 not out against KKR.

Besides Iyer, other batsmen like opener Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro too will have to play their part to perfection.

Australian Maxwell has been getting starts but is unable to convert them into big scores.

It would be interesting to see whether Daredevils again leave out Gambhir, who is out of form and did not figure in the playing eleven against KKR.

Delhi's varied bowling stock too clicked in the last match and if the star-studded CSK batting line-up has to be checked, the visitors will have to bowl out of their skin.

On the other hand, CSK has been the team to look out for this season.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back among runs with his traditional late flourish while in-form Ambati Rayadu, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo are also capable of making a mockery of the Delhi bowling attack.

The young pace guns putting their best at the nets this evening for the match tomorrow against the Delhi Daredevils! #whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/WbJnaqVP0v — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 29, 2018

The pleasing part for coach Stephen Fleming is that Suresh Raina has finally found his touch with an unbeaten 75 in a losing cause on Saturday for CSK.

But CSK bowlers were hammered by Mumbai Indians and will need to regroup and come strong.

Pacer Shardul Thakur needs to quickly get over from the mauling he received at the hands of Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma alongside leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

To make matters worse for CSK, Deepak Chahar, who could not complete his third over in the game, has been ruled out for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury.

On the spin front, veteran Harbhajan Singh will be crucial to choke up runs in the middle overs

Teams (from): Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plesis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

MATCH LIVE ON STAR SPORTS FROM 8 PM