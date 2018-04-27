IPL 2018: CSK vs MI Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

This is the second time CSK are facing MI after the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team had defeated Mumbai by one-wicket in this year's IPL opener at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

It has been a journey of contrasts for CSK and MI so far. While Mumbai have managed only one win in their six matches, CSK have won five of their six games.

For Mumbai, to survive in the tournament, this is a must-win encounter. Mumbai batters have struggled in the tournament, barring Suryakumar Yadav.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has failed to fire in five of the six games and so is Kieron Pollard. But if Rohit, Pollard, Suryakumar, Evin Lewis and Hardik Pandya fire in unison, Mumbai can set up or chase big totals.

Save his match-winning 94 against Royal Challengers Banglore, Rohit has failed to get past 20 runs in five games. He would he hoping to turn the tables and get some runs under his belt. Rohit's batting position will also be crucial and MI can ask him to open and bring Suryakumar at number 4.

MI have failed to perform as a unit in the bowling department. The 20-year-old leggie Mayank Markande has been the find for MI and he has grabbed 10 wickets from six games.

But others like Jasprit Bumrah and Bangladesh pacer Muztifizur Rahman have not lived up to the expectations. If the CSK batting line-up has to be restricted, the two will have to play their part to perfection.

MI can also look at bringing in New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for his compatriot Mitchell McClenaghan, who is leaking runs, especially in the end.

On the other hand, CSK would take confidence from their last win when a vintage Dhoni innings helped the team chase a stiff target of 206 against RCB.

CSK would be pleased that most of their batters - Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni - are in form.

Coach Stephen Fleming would expect another stellar performance from his batters on a pitch that usually aids the batsmen.

The CSK bowling, led by Shardul Thakur and complemented by Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, has also clicked more often than not.

Teams (from): Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur and N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

