IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils: Complete DD squad after auction

However, the biggest change for Daredevils was that they are going to have Gautam Gambhir as their new captain. Bought for a mere budget of Rs 2.8 crore, Gambhir has made a comeback for Delhi. The veteran Delhi cricketer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, has been assigned the responsibility of leading the side.

But midway through the season, Gambhir stepped down as the captain as the team suffered back to back losses and was languishing at the bottom of the table. The team management decided to make young Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer as their captain.

For 2018, Daredevils have retained Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Chris Morris and appointed Australian great Ricky Ponting as their batting coach. In the auction, they retained the likes of Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada by using the Right to Match (RTM) cards.

However, they stunned all by purchasing Glenn Maxwell for a huge sum of Rs 9 crore ($14,13,900). Maxwell was released by Kings XI Punjab as he failed to perform in the last season for them and the explosive right-handed batsman from Australia hasn't lived up to his reputation in the league.

Thus, it will be interesting to see how Gambhir leads this side in the upcoming season. Delhi are the only side who own the dubious distinction of never making it to the final stage of the league in its history of 10 years.

Delhi made some good moves by retaining young Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer and also going with the South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Squad strength: 25

Overseas players: 8

Funds remaining: Rs 1.6 crore.

Players retained

Indian: Rishabh Pant (Rs 8 crore), Shreyas Iyer (7 crore)

Overseas: Chris Morris (Rs 7.1 crore)

Bought at auction

Indian: Gautam Gambhir, Amit Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshan Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sayan Ghosh.

Overseas: Kagiso Rabada, Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Daniel Christian, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Costliest player for DD this season: Glenn Maxwell - Rs 9 crore.