IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Key battles that can influence the Eliminator

On the paper, Kolkata Knight Riders are a team that far outweighs their rivals in the man-to-man calculations. Here Mykhel gives you a look-in to some key battles that have the capability to affect the turn of the match.

Jofra Archer vs Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been good nick in this IPL. Coming in as opener for the Kolkata Knight Riders the left-hander has scored 327 runs from 14 games with two fifties but what set the West Indian apart is his strike rate - 189.92. More often than not, Narine has given Knight Riders a blazing start against pace and spin alike.

But there is a slight chink in his armour - the dislike for short-pitched ball. Not particularly good at pull, Narine has struggled to put away the deliveries that reared up above his chest. Royals can think of employing Archer against Narine upfront because of his extra pace - he often touches the late 140s. An early dismissal of Narine will go a long way in unsettling the KKR plans.

Kuldeep Yadav/Narine/Piyush Chawla vs Ajinkya Rahane/Sanju Samson

The Kolkata Knight Riders spinners have done well in the tournament, taking 41 wickets among them. They have often choked the opposition middle order and they have to do an encore against the Royals.

The trio has played a good role on both the occasions when the Knight Riders beat the Royals in the league phase. Chawla and Yadav, who shared the new ball duties on April 18 at Jaipur, took a wicket apiece and conceded only 18 and 23 runs respectively. Narine suffered bit of a stick giving away 48 runs for no wicket from his four overs.

In the return leg on May 15 at Kolkata, Narine and Yadav troubled Royals no end. Yadav returned with a fine spell - 4-0-20-4 while Narine too was impressive during his 4-0-29-1 effort. Rahane is still struggling for his range and Samson has been tailed off a bit after a power start and the duo will have a tough task against the spinners.