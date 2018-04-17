IPL 2018, MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma hits 94 as Mumbai post 213/6 against Royal Challengers

Live scorecard | Preview

Put into bat, MI skipper Rohit (94 off 52) dropped himself to No 4, sending in Suryakumar Yadav to open the innings with Evin Lewis (65 off 42). That didn't change anything in reality as Suryakumar and then No 3 batsman Ishan Kishan fell to consecutive deliveries off RCB right-arm pacer Umesh Yadav, effectively making Rohit an opener.

Not bogged down by the shock start, Lewis and Rohit took control of the powerplay. The West Indian Lewis made the most of the loose balls gifted by the RCB bowlers, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj in particular.

Sundar went for 19 runs in the fourth over, while Siraj conceded 16 the very next over with both giving away five wides each. Chris Woakes rescued RCB by restricting the Lewis onslaught but MI still made 60/2 in the first powerplay.

Lewis took no time to get to his fifty, bringing it up with a six over midwicket off Yuzvendra Chahal. At the other end, Rohit picked the gap cover region to smash two quick boundaries off left-arm medium pacer Corey Anderson.

The RCB spinners Chahal and Sundar were once again at the receiving end of the big shots, both leaking 32 runs each without even bowling their full quota of overs.

Lewis quickly moved onto the sixties by punching two sixes off Chahal - over midwicket and long-off - in the 11th over. Anderson then bowled it a bit slow as Lewis went for the shot early and lofted it in the air only to be picked up by a retreating Quinton de Kock.

Umesh finally returned for his second spell in the 15th over but wasn't as effective as the first. Rohit brought up his fifty in style, pulling Umesh for a six over deep square leg and then following it up with a boundary through the gap between point and third man. Rohit read Umesh well, plucking a fully tossed delivery over the fine leg boundary. But that was the only big shot that Rohit could manage over the Indian and yet, the other five balls yielded seven runs for MI.

Hardik Pandya (17 off 5) survived a review and punished Chris Woakes for two sixes - over fine leg and midwicket - to liven up the death overs. RCB have conceded 200 runs for the second time this IPL and the chase will once again be an uphill task for them.

MI, the slow starters of the IPL, are yet to record a victory in three matches while RCB have just one win in three games. Rohit's 94 is the highest individual score now, surpassing Sanju Samson's 92, also coming against RCB.