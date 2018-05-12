IPL 2018: MI vs RR: Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

It has been a dramatic turnaround for the Rohit Sharma-led MI after a string loss early in the tournament. The two back-to-back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders, especially their massive 102-run win in Kolkata, would have boosted their confidence. Courtesy that win, MI are on the fourth spot with 10 points from 11 games.

Rajasthan Royals are also on same 10 points from 11 matches. The losing side will be virtually out of the reckoning for a play-offs berth. For MI, barring Evin Lewis, their batting has clicked in the latter half of the tournament.

IPL PAGE | SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | PREVIEW: CSK VS SRH | AFTER DHONI WHO?

Suryakumar Yadav has been in good form and is giving MI a solid start time and again but he needs support from Lewis.

Rohit has only one knock to cherish till now - his match winning 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium - but apart from that he has not performed up to his standard and he would be keen to notch up a big one on the morrow.

The problem for MI has been that their middle order has been inconsistent, but the blazing half century by rookie stumper Ishan Kishan would have given relief to coach Mahela Jayawardene.

1

43457

If Yadav, Rohit, Lewis, Ishan and J P Duminy go all guns blazing it would be difficult to stop MI. Add to it the firepower of Ben Cutting and Krunal and Hardik Pandya, their batting can be devastating.

After flying starts, MI often lose their way in the middle and their batters will have to make amends on this aspect if they want to have a shot at a play-offs berth.

On the bowling front, young leggie Mayank Markande has been the find of the season and his role will be crucial for MI if the likes of rampaging Jos Buttler and other Rajasthan batters are to be restricted.

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik, Mitchell McClenaghan, Cutting and Krunal make for the MI bowling attack and they will have to hit the deck right.

For Rajasthan Royals, the form of opener Buttler has been the biggest positive. But their out-of-form skipper Ajinkya Rahane will need to pull his socks up. Others like Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny and Rahul Tripathi need to chip in.

The Rajasthan bowlers, who went for runs against the Chennai Super Kings, will have to get their act right.

The Teams (From): Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.

MATCH LIVE ON STAR SPORTS FROM 8 PM