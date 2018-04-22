IPL 2018: MS Dhoni proposed by female fan, male fan touches feet of 'Thala' during match

IPL Special Site | SRH Vs CSK - Scorecard

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was one of most sought after cricketer during the encounter between CSK and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

CSK played their first game of this season at their adopted home at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. There too MS Dhoni was the centre of attraction as the organisers banked up the big man's reputation to pull out the crowd in big numbers as the venue was shifted from Chennai to Pune at the eleventh hour.

During the match against Rajasthan Royals, a female fan of Dhoni was seen holding a placard in which she proposed the Ranchi-lad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) captured the moment and posted on their Twitter handle.

The game witnessed another adorable moment when an enthusiastic fan ran into the middle to touch Dhoni's feet when the CSK skipper started walking into the middle to begin his innings.

The fan sporting yellow jersey couldn't control his emotions having sought the blessings of his favourite cricketer as he acknowledged his sweet gesture.

Dhoni couldn't entertain the audience much with his batting exploits as he was dismissed for just 5 in that game. However, his team registered a comfortable win against Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the CSK's 'Whistle Podu' Express arrived in Hyderabad for the face-off with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL encounter. After winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited Dhoni and his boys to bat first.

Bowlers gave SRH a decent start as they restricted the visitors from scoring big in the powerplay. CSK could only score 27 from the first six overs and lost the wicket of Shane Watson but Ambati Rayudu (79 off 37 balls), Suresh Raina (54* off 43) and an explosive cameo from Thala (25* off 12) took CSK to 182 in the stipulated 20 overs.