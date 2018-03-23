IPL 2018: MS Dhoni unites with Chennai Super Kings teammates, sweats it out in the nets - See Pics

Chennai, March 23: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his teammates are gearing up for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 as their franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is making the much-awaited return after a gap of two years.

IPL Special Site

MS Dhoni, who is fondly called 'Thala' by millions of CSK fans, has already reached Chennai and started preparing for the season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The CSK has retained its key players like Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo while local boy Murali Vijay has once again made a comeback to the franchise.

The franchise also boasts of match-winners like Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu.

As the season opener is approaching the cricketers have started preparing for the cash-rich league. Dhoni, the former India captain, could also be seen sweating it out in the nets and getting back into the groove with CSK.

The players have also started joining their respective franchises and bond with the teammates and adjust to the conditions. The teams have also started shooting ad campaigns in their yellow jersey for the new season.

Here are a few images of the Yellow Brigade: