IPL 2018: Netflix to produce series on defending champions Mumbai Indians

The series will bring viewers a never-before-seen look at the richest tournament in cricket--the world's second most-watched sport--covering unseen aspects of the team, the compelling stories and characters that bind them with the vibrant city they call home.

The eight-part series will spend time with players in the 2018 season, both on and off the field, on the road and at home to go deep into the cricketing values and traditions that make the Mumbai Indians the most fascinating and followed team globally, all leading up to the IPL 2018 final.

Executive Producers are Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Dawn Ostroff, Jeremy Finn, Jamie Stewart and James Maby. The series is produced by Condé Nast Entertainment and will be available exclusively on Netflix to over 117 million members in 190 countries around the world.

About Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, led by captain Rohit Sharma, is the most successful IPL franchisee, having won three titles (2013, 2015 & 2017) and two Champions League T20 titles (2011 & 2014) trophies. With its strong scouting program, Mumbai Indians , have nurtured many young talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal, Ambati Rayudu, Yuzvendra Chahal etc, who have gone to represent India senior at international competitions. Owned by IndiaWin Sports Pvt. Ltd, a group company of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mumbai Indians is the most followed team in the IPL and enjoys a huge global fan base.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 117 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 140 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Condé Nast Entertainment

Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE) is an award-winning next generation studio and distribution network with entertainment content across film, television, premium digital video, social, and virtual reality.

