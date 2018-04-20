IPL 2018: RCB vs DD Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

VISIT OUR IPL PAGE

It's a recurring theme for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) over the 11 IPL editions. Now, they will meet each other on Saturday (April 11) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here.

A quick analysis of RCB and DD.

.@chriswoakes and @imvkohli were handed the purple and orange caps at different stages but we ended up short of our top game. Read how the #RCB boys fared at Wankhede 👉 https://t.co/CXEXg6JgcG #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/paJIQZGEh6 — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2018

RCB, DD: The journey thus far

They have travelled on the same road in this IPL so far - four matches, one win, three defeats. RCB have a slightly better net run-rate at -0.861 compared to DD's 1.399.

What has hurt RCB?

Primarily their bowling. In the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, RCB had conceded more than 200 runs, putting their batsmen under pressure straightaway during the chase.

The form of skipper Virat Kohli (two 50s in the last two matches) might console RCB. But if your bowlers are conceding 200 runs, then it's tough for a single player (even if it's Kohli) to bail the team out every time.

South Africans AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock are yet to fire while Brendon McCullum has had a dismal run so far, scoring just 47 runs from three matches.

The DD tale

The Daredevils have some big names in their squad but apart from Rishabh Pant and Jason Roy none of them have really joined the party in this IPL. Roy's 91 had propelled DD to a thrilling last ball win over Mumbai. But batsmen like Glenn Maxwell, captain Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer still weigh in with consistent runs.

They will be eager to be among big runs against RCB bowling line-up that has been underwhelming so far.

Head-to-Head

Total: 18 matches

RCB won: 12 matches

DD won: 6 matches

Teams (from): Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee, Corey Anderson.

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

