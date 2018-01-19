IPL 2018: MS Dhoni was approached by other franchises

New Delhi, Jan 19: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been synonymous to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the former India captain has revealed that returning to CSK was an obvious choice despite getting offers from several other franchises.

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of IPL as CSK has played most finals under him. The Ranchi cricketer led the team in yellow jersey to two IPL triumphs and two Champions League T20 victories.

Responding to a question on why he chose to return to CSK the 36-year-old said,"A lot of people approached me, I can tell you that. But, you know, I can't think (of) not coming back to CSK."

Dhoni is popularly known as 'Thala' by fans in Chennai and Tamil Nadu as he led CSK in eight successive seasons. Dhoni spoke about the love he has received from CSK fans all through those years. The wicket-keeper batsman also praised the team management for weathering a rough phase during the last couple of years when the franchise was serving the ban.

"And as I said, it is because of everything - what we been through, how we have conducted ourselves, how the management has been, how the players have been, how the fans have been. I always keep saying, you know, it is like a second home to me. The fans over here have literally adopted me, they accept me as their own. There can't be a bigger compliment than that. This is a special place and that thought of being with any other franchise was never a question. So that was a very easy answer for me," he further added.

Dhoni is amongst the three cricketers retained by the CSK for the upcoming IPL season 2018. Dhoni is been retained for a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore while Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja have been retained for Rs 11 crore and Rs 8.5 crore respectively. The franchise has already announced that Dhoni is going to lead them in this IPL season.