IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK: Balanced Super Kings up against resilient Sunrisers

CSK come off a confident win over Rajasthan Royals, largely thanks to a century by all-rounder Shane Watson. However, Chennai can take solace from the fact that all their players have risen to the occasion whenever the team is in a dire situation.

If it was Dwayne Bravo who sizzled in the opener against Mumbai Indians, Sam Billings was on song against Kolkata Knight Riders. Captain MS Dhoni too notched up a commendable 79 n.o against Kings XI Punjab albeit on a losing cause. Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu have looked good in patches for CSK.

Both teams have three wins in four games and a win on Sunday will help them take the early lead on the IPL 2018 table.

Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad suffered their first loss to Punjab in KXIP's last game in Mohali. Chris Gayle entertained the crowd with an unbeaten 104 while the Hyderabad chase crumbled after an injury to Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed opener will not feature for SRH and Ricky Bhui takes his place in the Starting XI in his place.

Williamson and Manish Pandey have looked in good touch but need to show they can carry on without taking the pressure. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan will hope to rattle his opponents in CSK after failing to turn it up against Gayle.

CSK bowlers, especially their spinners Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir, have gone for big runs and they need to figure a way to put the plug on that. South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis replaced Imran in the Playing XI.

The squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.