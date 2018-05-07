IPL 2018, SRH vs RCB: Playoff spot on Hyderabad's mind as they are put into bat by Royal Challengers

1

43449

Live scorecard and commentary | MyKhel Cricket Fantasy League

It will be a battle between the most effective bowlers and the best batsmen when SRH host RCB. Table-toppers Hyderabad will have an eye on a playoff spot when they take on RCB. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers, with only six points in nine games, have to win all their remaining matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. While it will be a battle of survival for RCB, SRH will look to build a lead at the top of the table.

IPL special page | Schedule and results | Points table

By beating Delhi Daredevils in their previous game, Sunrisers completed their highest chase so far in the tournament - a mere 164. Despite boasting of big-hitters like Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan, bowling has been SRH's biggest strength.

RCB squad | RCB's results this season

They have managed to defend small totals many times over the season and given the kind of wicket that the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium plays out, a similar contest will be on the cards.

SRH squad | SRH's results this season

RCB, on the other hand, boast of the biggest names in international cricket like Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock. But the side lacks balance and the middle order in particular has been a let-down. Barring for Umesh Yadav, who has 13 wickets for RCB this season, other bowlers like Chris Woakes and Tim Southee have not risen to the occasion. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been rendered ineffective this IPL 2018, but they will look to change that.

SRH's spin department, led by Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan, has been exceptional this season.

Teams (from):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.