IPL 2018: Super Kings home games to be shifted out of Chennai

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets with a ball to spare. The Chennai Super Kings officials are holding talks with Tamil Nadu Government, who apparently expressed the tightness of security situation to CSK representatives, about the security scenario and shifting seven matches to a new venue at such a short notice also involves logistical hazards.

IPL SCHEDULE | VINAY TROLLED | MORE RUNS FOR BIG HITS: DHONI

However, it has been learnt that Pune and Thiruvananthapuram are being considered as new venues to host Chennai Super Kings matches. Chennai's next home match is scheduled for April 20 against Rajasthan Royals.

There were massive protest waves outside the M A Chidambaram stadium ahead of the match and even the Kolkata side reached the venue a tad late and a 13-minute delay in toss ensued.

Even during the matches workers of an organisation viz Naam Tamizhar hurled sandals on to the stadium and some fell near Faf du Plessis near the Super Kings dug out.

However the match went ahead and gave some thrilling moments to fans, who witnessed a Super Kings home time after a gap of two years.

Chennai captain MS Dhoni too admitted to the massiveness of the occasion.

For the Chennai Super Kings, the biggest challenge before the game was to keep their emotions in control.

"The crowd deserved the first innings, the second innings," he said.

"Everybody has his own emotion levels, but in the dugout we like to keep faith in our batsmen or bowler in a particular time. Positive energy helps," said Dhoni.

"My pulse rises too, and that's why we have a dressing room. You can't express yourself much in the dugout; I express myself in the dressing room. If you're too expressive in the field, then commentators get a lot of things to talk about," said Dhoni.

Sam Billings, whose superb knock of 56 helped CSK post a nail-biting win, said, "It was a pleasure to play in a team of legends - with Raina, Dhoni and Harbhajan."

"Mike Hussey's batting coach as well, so need to learn as much as I can from these guys. We keep options in our head, but you have to keep three different plans in place," he added.