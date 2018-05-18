IPL 2018: Tim Southee reprimanded for breach of code of conduct

"Tim Southee, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler, was issued a reprimand during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday 17 May 2018," an IPL release said.

IPL PAGE | SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | MOOEN ALI HOPES BIG

Southee admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

After being asked to bat first, AB de Villiers (69), Moeen Ali (65), and Colin de Grandhomme (40) powered Bangalore to a herculean total of 218-6. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased why they have clinched the first spot on the IPL standings as skipper Kane Williamson (81) and Manish Pandey (62) contributed well with the bat in the second innings of the game.

Out-batted them and defended brilliantly against the great 'defenders' of #VIVOIPL 2018 to keep alive our mission. #PlayBold



Read our #RCBvSRH report ➡️ https://t.co/mKlVyZp0Jy pic.twitter.com/iFUraDerxm — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 18, 2018

However, SRH eventually failed to taste victory and slumped to a 14-run defeat despite their fight back, thanks to an incredible death bowling performance from Tim Southee.

The Virat Kohli-led side have now got a real chance of qualifying to the playoffs of the ongoing 11th edition of the league. RCB will now square off with Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday (May 19) in their next IPL clash.