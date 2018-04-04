IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, Yuzvendra Chahal show crazy dance moves - Watch

India captain Virat Kohli has now donned his IPL jersey and preparing hard for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season.

Kohli will now be leading the RCB squad in the IPL 2018 and would be eager to take his team to the summit.

Ahead of their first game in the tournament, RCB players are also busy shooting for commercials that will be aired during the IPL.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen dancing with his skipper Virat Kohli and teammate Brendon McCullum, who will be making his debut for the franchise this year.

"Warming up for the IPL with these legends 😆😜 @virat.kohli @bazmccullum42 #PlayBold #IAMRCB #newtwist #moreturn E Sala Cup Namde," captioned Chahal.

Kohli, who leaves no chance to show his dancing moves, once again grabbed all the attention in the video as he could be seen breaking his leg on the music beats. If McCullum faced problems in perfecting the dance moves, Chahal, on the other hand, looked embarrassed.

RCB, the runners-up of the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league have focussed a lot on their bowling, that was a concern in the previous leagues.

RCB will be facing a new-look Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata in their opening game.

Kohli would be looking to win this time as his team looks a balanced one. Apart from the Delhi-lad, the squad boasts of T20 specialists like McCullum, AB de Villiers, Corey Anderson, Quinton de Kock, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, etc.