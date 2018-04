IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Schedule, Timings, Venue and TV Channel Information

IPL 2018 Special Site | Full Schedule | RCB Squad

RCB will be facing a new-look Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Kohli would be looking to win IPL 2018 as his team looks a balanced one.

The squad boasts T20 specialists like Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Corey Anderson, Yuzvendra Chahal, etc.

Here's Full Schedule of RCB matches in IPL 2018:

April 8 (Sunday) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 08:00 pm IST, Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

April 13 (Friday) Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 08:00 pm IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

April 15 (Sunday) Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 04:00 pm IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

April 17 (Tuesday) Vs Mumbai Indians @ 04:00 pm IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

April 21 (Saturday) Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 08:00 pm IST, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

April 25 (Wednesday) Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 08:00 pm IST, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

April 29 (Sunday) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders @ 08:00 pm IST, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

May 1 (Tuesday) Vs Mumbai Indians @ 08:00 pm IST, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

May 5 (Saturday) Vs Chennai Super Kings @ 08:00 pm IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

May 7 (Monday) Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 04:00 pm IST, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

May 12 (Saturday) Vs Delhi Daredevils @ 08:00 pm IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi.

May 14 (Sunday) Vs Kings XI Punjab @ 08:00 pm IST, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

May 17 (Friday) Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad @ 08:00 pm IST, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

May 20 (Sunday) Vs Rajasthan Royals @ 08:00 pm IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.