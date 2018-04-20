IPL 2018: Watson hundred powers Chennai Super Kings

Asked to bat first by Royals' skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Chennai Super Kings got a reprieve early as Rahul Tripathi dropped Watson at first slip off Stuart Binny in the first over itself. It was a portent as Watson and Chennai Super Kings never let the moentum wane.

The lone saving grace for Royals was the bowling effort of leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who took 3-20 in 4 overs. His victims were CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, who returned to the side after recovering from a calf strain, and Sam Billings. His effort ensured that Chennai did not really run away in the middle overs.

CSK made two changes as M Vijay and Harbhajan Singh made way for fit-again Suresh Raina and leg-spinner Karn Sharma. RR too made two changes as Heinrich Klaasen and Stuart Binny came in for D'Arcy Short and Dhawal Kulkarni.

With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan Royals are fifth with four points, while Chennai have also gathered an equal number of points with two victories from three matches.

CSK are placed fourth because of better net run rate. Both the teams were missing in action owing to a two-year ban for corruption.

Two-time champions Chennai made a rampaging start to their campaign with back-to-back wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Dwayne Bravo came to their rescue with a 30-ball 68 against Mumbai Indians in their first match, it was Sam Billings who put the finishing touch to their superb run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring match.

In their last match against Kings XI Punjab, Ambati Rayudu (49) and MS Dhoni (79) brought the Super Kings close to the victory target of 198 before falling short by four runs.

Among bowlers, Shane Watson and Shardul Thakur led the pace attack for Chennai with five and three wickets respectively, while Imran Tahir did the job with his Leg-break googlies.

The experienced spin duo of Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja too can be a potent force.