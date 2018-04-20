IPL 2018: KKR vs KXIP Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

CHECK OUT: IPL Special Page | Chris Gayle played to perfection, says Andrew Tye | Gayle is back and that is bad news for other teams: Rahul

Knights are back home for the next challenge!#KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/RZANEKyCsm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 20, 2018

Gayle was at his best last night when he smashed this season's first century -- a 63-ball 104 not out -- at the expense of one of the best bowling outfits, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gayle smashed 11 sixes, seven of them coming against the world's top ranked T20 international bowler Rashid Khan, and gave a fitting response to his critics after the humiliation he had faced at the last IPL auctions where he went unsold.

IPL Schedule | Points Table



The 38-year-old enforcer, who represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and KKR, twice went unsold after 10 glorious years before the Virender Sehwag-mentored side gave him a lifeline. Gayle still had to sit out the first two matches, but when his moment came he played two match-winning knocks, including a 63 against Chennai Super Kings.

Play MyKhel Fantasy League

"A lot of people said 'Chris has a point to prove'. Time waits for no one but I'm not here to prove anything to anyone. I just want to move on, enjoy my cricket," Gayle said.

Kings XI Punjab squad | KXIP Schedule & Results

The battle at the Eden Gardens will see Gayle facing the spin challenge of KKR with West Indies teammate Sunil Narine and India sensation Kuldeep Yadav leading the attack that also has Piyush Chawla and part-timer Nitish Rana.

Kings XI Punjab look a transformed unit under India discard Ravichandran Ashwin. They now seem to be on a mission with a top-heavy batting comprising KL Rahul and Gayle followed by the flair of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair.

Told y’all this man is Bad News for all of you.🤷🏽‍♂️ Universe Boss for a Reason! 👑 Top Knock @henrygayle , Many more!! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/fsqM9xc9KC — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 20, 2018

In Australian Aaron Finch and Yuvraj Singh, they have two destructive finishers who are due for big knocks, and KKR would look for early breakthroughs to mount pressure on the duo. Russell, another explosive Jamaican, singled-handedly decimated Delhi Daredevils in his 12-ball 41 in their last match at the Eden.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad | KKR Schedule & Results

The biggest gain for the home side has been that of Mumbai Indians recruit Rana who got back-to-back Man of the Match awards in their wins over Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals. The left-hander has showed fine temperament, forming the backbone of their batting, which wore an unsettled look at the start. Rana's part-time off-spin has also given the team some crucial breakthroughs -- his wickets of Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals) bear testimony to that.

Their spinners bowled 14 overs in Jaipur, accounting for five wickets to stall Rajasthan Royals to 160/8 en route to their five-wicket win. Afghan's latest spin sensation Mujeeb ur Rahman will also be the one to watch out for. The 17-year-old off-spinner has been able to fox batsmen, including Kohli, with his guile and has a tidy economy rate of 6.80 from four matches.

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa (wk), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran, Kuldeep Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, R Ashwin (C), AJ Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Match starts 4:00pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live streaming on Hotstar

Nothing better than to win all the home matches at Mohali 😍



Take a look at how the Kings celebrated the win yesterday.#LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIP #VIVOIPL #KingsXIPunjab pic.twitter.com/lIgmGVc02T — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 20, 2018