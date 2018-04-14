Cricket

IPL 2018: We have planned well for RCB game: Gowtham

Posted By: PTI

The Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Bengaluru, April 14: Rajasthan Royals spinner Krishnappa Gowtham on Saturday (April 14) said his team picked up some tricks by watching Royal Challengers Bangalore's previous game and has prepared accordingly for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the hosts here on Sunday (April 15).

"We did get to watch yesterday's game. We wanted to know what the wicket was doing. When bowlers were bowing it had initial grip, so it is an added advantage. The way the RCB batted there are lot of things we can look at. The way they tackled the spin was very good," he said on the eve of the match here. "We have different plans for different players and hope they all come out good," he added.

Gowtham said the wicket looks good and batsmen can put up 200-odd runs on the board. "The batters in the last game took on the spinners very early. I guess they were 80 or 90 for four. Maybe, if they would have given a little bit more time, I guess it could have been a high-scoring match. We could have seen a 200 score and a chase. There is nothing to talk about the wicket," he said.

Replying to another question, Gowtham said he has been playing the role of a container for Royals. On Shane Warne's influence on RR, Gowtham said he has been associated with the team from the beginning and the players are learning from his inputs. "He is a legend. He is the guy who started with RR. He was captain and coach. Right now he is our mentor. We are learning from him. Hope it helps us," he said.

Story first published: Saturday, April 14, 2018, 23:33 [IST]
