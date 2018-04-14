IPL 2018: We have planned well for RCB game: Gowtham

ALSO READ: IPL 2018: RCB Vs RR Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More | IPL Special Site | RCB Squad | Rajasthan Royals

"We did get to watch yesterday's game. We wanted to know what the wicket was doing. When bowlers were bowing it had initial grip, so it is an added advantage. The way the RCB batted there are lot of things we can look at. The way they tackled the spin was very good," he said on the eve of the match here. "We have different plans for different players and hope they all come out good," he added.

Gowtham said the wicket looks good and batsmen can put up 200-odd runs on the board. "The batters in the last game took on the spinners very early. I guess they were 80 or 90 for four. Maybe, if they would have given a little bit more time, I guess it could have been a high-scoring match. We could have seen a 200 score and a chase. There is nothing to talk about the wicket," he said.

Spin duo in action !!

S.Midhun & @Ankkii05



Who would you like to see feature in the line up tomorrow ?#HallaBol #IPL2018 #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/Rh5yQD8doM — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 14, 2018

Replying to another question, Gowtham said he has been playing the role of a container for Royals. On Shane Warne's influence on RR, Gowtham said he has been associated with the team from the beginning and the players are learning from his inputs. "He is a legend. He is the guy who started with RR. He was captain and coach. Right now he is our mentor. We are learning from him. Hope it helps us," he said.