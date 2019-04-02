IPL 2019: 15 held for betting during an Indian Premier League match

IPL SPECIAL SITE

A police team raided two apartments at Ajmer road during the T20 match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Mohali, Punjab, on Monday (April 1) night, Jaipur police commissioner Anand Kumar said.

Apart from Rs 54,000 in cash, 82 mobile phones, four televisions, six laptops, Wi-Fi dongle, hard disk, calculators and two cars were seized from the accused, the officer said.

One of the accused, Mahipal Singh, is wanted in a crime at Jhotwara police station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, the police said.