Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: 15 held for betting during an Indian Premier League match

By Pti
ipl

Jaipur, April 2: Fifteen people have been arrested here for their alleged involvement in betting during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, police said on Tuesday (April 2).

IPL SPECIAL SITE

A police team raided two apartments at Ajmer road during the T20 match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Mohali, Punjab, on Monday (April 1) night, Jaipur police commissioner Anand Kumar said.

Apart from Rs 54,000 in cash, 82 mobile phones, four televisions, six laptops, Wi-Fi dongle, hard disk, calculators and two cars were seized from the accused, the officer said.

One of the accused, Mahipal Singh, is wanted in a crime at Jhotwara police station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, the police said.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 20:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue