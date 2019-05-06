Cricket

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Qualifier 1: Key battles to watch out for

By
The IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 between Chennai and Mumbai offers some excellent key battles
Chennai, April 6: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL at the M A Chidambaram stadium here on Tuesday (May 7). Both the sides have some players who combine experience and explosion in equal measure, players who can alter the course of the game in the blink of an eye. They are the real showstoppers and spectators will be keen to watch the duel between them. Here's MyKhel looks at the key battles that can impact Qualifier 1.

1. Hardik Pandya vs Imran Tahir

Hardik is on a roll in IPL 2019. He has hidden a Thanos inside that wiry frame. He has destructed all comers while chasing or setting the targets for Mumbai. His strike rate of 197 is only second to Andre Russell's 204 among regular batsmen and Mumbai will be hoping for another snap of the finger destruction from the all-rounder. Pandya has taken 14 wickets too. But on a sluggish Chepauk wicket, Pandya will run into Imran Tahir, the second highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets. The middle-over tussle between them can be a deciding factor.

2. Quinton De Kock vs Deepak Chahar

Mumbai captain Rohit has had a staccato IPL 2019 thus far. But De Kock has stepped up at the right time garnering 492 runs with four fifties and is on the fourth in the run-getters list behind David Warner, KL Rahul and Andre Russell, and all three of them will not take any further part in this edition of the IPL. It gives De Kock a good chance to move a couple of places higher and he has two more matches assured. But QDK will be up against a formidable foe in pacer Chahar who has taken 16 wickets at a good 7.5 runs per over. If Chahar can get rid De Kock early, Chennai can breath that much easier.

3. MS Dhoni vs Rahul Chahar

Chennai batsmen generally had an insipid season in the IPL 2019 and none of them feature even in the top 15. Dhoni is on 17th with 368 runs from 12 matches at an average of 122. He has played a couple of innings to close out the matches for Chennai, reminding us of his imperious days. Chennai will be hoping for another Dhoni show at Chepauk and Mumbai leggie Rahul will be a key player for his team to stymie the Jharkhand man. Dhoni is not exactly comfortable playing spin especially on a sluggish track and their encounter will have a big bearing on the match.

4. Suresh Raina vs Jasprit Bumrah

Raina is on 18th in the run-getters list in this IPL with 359 runs from 14 matches. In isolation it is not a bad number but if you compare that with Raina's record in past editions, it pales in comparison. He has gone past 5000 IPL runs this year and Chennai will be hoping for a good effort from Raina to propel them to the final. But before that he will have to negate Bumrah. Even on a slow pitch, Bumrah has enough variations to trouble batsmen and Raina will be be keeping an eye on that Bumrah bouncer.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
