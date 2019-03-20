IPL 2019: Five foreign players who could rock the tournament

1. Shimron Hetmyer (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The West Indian is not an unfamiliar name for Indian fans. He has made a couple of hundreds against India in ODIs and has earned plaudits from around the world for his shot-making, so reminiscent of the West Indian batsmen of the yore. He will turn for the Bangalore outfit and can beef up their middle-order. He has the experience of playing in India too. Hetmyer can be hit this time.

2. Jonny Bairstow (Rajasthan Royals)

The Englishman is an experienced campaigner and has toured India to know the conditions and challenges here from a close quarters. Hyderabad bought him for Rs 2.2 crore knowing his firepower and for the value he brings to the table. The only drawback could be the fact that Bairstow might not be available for the entire duration of the IPL 2019 as he might be asked to join the England team ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. But trust him to make a mark in the available window.

3. Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab)

The England all-rounder could now be a household name in India after his match-turning efforts against India in the Test series last year. He is a handy left-arm pacer who has a good yorker in the arsenal and can come up with a few lusty hits down the order too. He has enough skill sets to justify the tag of Rs 7.2 crore.

4. Ashton Turner (Rajasthan Royals)

When he was signed up by Royals in the IPL auction last year, Turner was a largely unknown commodity for Indian fans. Perhaps, a few fans who followed BBL might have known about his big-hitting abilities. But the recent ODI series against India might have made him a more familiar names for Indian fans. His quickfire fifty earned Australia a win at Mohali, also helping the visitors to draw the series level at 2-2 before eventually winning it. Turner can do a lot of damage for Royals.

5. Jason Behrendorff (Mumbai Indians)

Behrendorff has picked up 54 wickets from 43 BBL matches at 18.1 and his economy stood at an impressive 6.78. The Mumbai Indians will be hoping that the tall left-arm pacer would replicate the effort in IPL 2019. He can swing the ball early in the innings at a good clip and should be an ideal foil for Jasprit Bumrah upfront.