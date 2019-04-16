IPL 2019: Karun Nair happy to see KL Rahul doing well after tough couple of months

Rahul has been rewarded by the selection committee for his consistent show in the limited-overs format and pipped the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant to make it to the World Cup squad.

Talking to India Today, Nair said, "It's good he is scoring a lot of runs again. We are really happy for him. Because he is scoring runs, the team is benefitting. I am really happy for him."

Nair believes Rahul has gone through a tough phase after the controversy during chat show 'Koffee With Karan' but such hard times have only made the 25-year-old better.

"He has gone through a tough couple of months but to come back and start scoring again is not easy. It's important that people around him support him. He is in a really good space right now. Hopefully, he will continue doing well for us."

The right-handed batsman has been scoring decently in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 for his franchise KXIP. The opener who has slammed two T20 international tons recently slammed his maiden IPL century against Mumbai Indians.

Nair, who has played just one game in this season, praised KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin for his leadership. KXIP are placed at fifth spot in the points table and face Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (April 16).

"It's good to be playing under Ashwin. He has a lot of ideas and a lot of innovative ones. It's just about we playing as a team and backing him in situations," Nair added further.

"IPL is such a competitive league. You need to be on your toes. You need to keep evolving as a player and as a team. You can't just be playing a one-dimensional game. We can always stay one step ahead of the opposition when you bring in more ideas in the game," said Nair.

Nair is only the second Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag to slam a triple ton in a Test match but the right-handed batsman is waiting for an opportunity to make it to India's Test squad. He wants to score runs to bring him in the contention for the national reckoning.

"Being ready whenever the opportunity arises is important. Just preparing myself, I am practising hard and training hard. After IPL, I don't know what's next. Obviously, I will be preparing for the next season. I want to try and come back harder and stronger and score a lot of runs," Nair said.