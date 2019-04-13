IPL 2019: KXIP vs RCB: As it happened: Royal Challengers beat Kings XI by 8 wickets

Mohali, April 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up their first win of IPL 2019, an eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at Mohali here on Saturday. After Chris Gayle's 99 powered Kings XI to 173, Royal Challengers replied through impeccable fifties by captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal too played a crucial role picking up a couple of wickets upfront.

Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take Kings XI Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter in Mohali on Saturday (April 13).

Nothing seems to be going right for RCB, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match. KXIP, on the other hand, have won four matches out of seven but they have maintained dominance on home ground. However, Punjab failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians in their last match with Kieron Pollard's knock of 31-ball 83 blowing them away. Who will walk out winner tonight? MyKhel Live Update.