IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians retain 18 core players, release 10

Mumbai Indians continue with the talents it has identified and nurtured over the years. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kisan, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Suryakumar Yadav continue with the three-time champions.

To maintain the mix of experience and youth, the franchise has retained Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, destructive opener Evin Lewis and Kiwi pair of Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne.

The management has also backed Australia's T20 specialist Jason Behrendorff after the left-arm quick was recalled to the national side to face the Proteas. Rohit Sharma - the most successful captain in IPL - will continue to lead Mumbai Indians.

South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy has been released along with Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins who was ruled out before the start of IPL 2018. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya have also been released.

Mumbai Indians have also released Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon. UP pacer Mohsin Khan and Kerala's MD Nidheesh also find themselves in the released players' list.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.