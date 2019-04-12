Cricket

RCB's dismal IPL run will have no bearing on Kohli's performance in World Cup, says Brad Hogg

By Pti
RCBs dismal IPL run will have no bearing on Kohlis performance in World Cup, says Brad Hogg

New Delhi, April 12: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg on Friday (April 12) said that RCB's dismal run in the ongoing IPL will not impact India captain Virat Kohli's performance in the World Cup, beginning May 30.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a game this season, having lost six matches in a row.

IPL Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table

"There is no way that it will affect Virat Kohli in the World Cup, he is a focused individual and he wants to succeed. Do not worry about Kohli going in the World Cup," Hogg said in a video he has posted on Twitter.

Preview: KXIP Vs RCB

Hogg is also not surprised with the forgettable run of RCB, who are the bottom of the points table and are perennial underachievers in the competition.

"They rely too heavily on Kohli and AB de Villiers, their middle order has not stood up. Also their bowling department in the death overs. They have not executed their plans and they never had the right plans. So management has to sit down and turn things around very quickly," the 48-year-old added.

The Royal Challengers will be hoping for their first win this season when they take on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday (April 13).

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 20:09 [IST]
