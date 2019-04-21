IPL 2019: RCB vs CSK: Live Updates: RCB finish at 161/7 as CSK put up good show to restrict the hosts

Bengaluru, April 20: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to shrug off a rare loss and effectively seal a play-off berth when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match in Bengaluru on Sunday (April 21).

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | RCB vs CSK Preview

Defending champions CSK, who lost to SRH in the previous game for only their second loss this season, will get to 16 points with a win at the Chinnaswamy and it should be enough to guarantee a place in the top-four. But their leader M S Dhoni missed the game against SRH due to a stiff back but will probably be fit for the game on Sunday.

1

45915

Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to underperform. No doubt, RCB will be fired up after the win against KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they finally managed to defend despite a brutal assault from Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. It was only their second win in nine games in the season so far though they it still kept them mathematically alive in the tournament. RCB could also take a cue from a similar situation in 2016 when they had lost five of their first seven games, but ended up in the playoffs after winning six of their last seven matches.

Here’s the Live Updates of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium: