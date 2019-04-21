Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: RCB vs CSK: Live Updates: RCB finish at 161/7 as CSK put up good show to restrict the hosts

Live Blog
By

csk v rcb

Bengaluru, April 20: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to shrug off a rare loss and effectively seal a play-off berth when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match in Bengaluru on Sunday (April 21).

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | RCB vs CSK Preview

Defending champions CSK, who lost to SRH in the previous game for only their second loss this season, will get to 16 points with a win at the Chinnaswamy and it should be enough to guarantee a place in the top-four. But their leader M S Dhoni missed the game against SRH due to a stiff back but will probably be fit for the game on Sunday.

1
45915

Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to underperform. No doubt, RCB will be fired up after the win against KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they finally managed to defend despite a brutal assault from Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. It was only their second win in nine games in the season so far though they it still kept them mathematically alive in the tournament. RCB could also take a cue from a similar situation in 2016 when they had lost five of their first seven games, but ended up in the playoffs after winning six of their last seven matches.

Here’s the Live Updates of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium:

Auto Refresh Feeds
09:59 pm

FOUR! Watson pulls it away to square leg for four

09:58 pm

Dale Steyn in with the new ball for the hosts

09:44 pm

Innings break!

09:41 pm

RCB finish at a 161/7 as CSK put up good show to restrict the hosts.

09:40 pm

WICKET!! Moeen Ali departs for 27 as Bravo dismisses Ali on the last over

09:40 pm

Two fours from Bravo of the last over.

09:35 pm

WICKET! Sixth wicket down for the hosts. Easy wicket as Ambati Rayudu takes a simple catch at backward point as Negi disappoints with the bat once again. Negi gone for just five.

09:28 pm

FOUR! Moeen pulls it over short midwicket for four

09:24 pm

WICKET! RCB crumbling here. Looks to go over long-off. Du Plessis takes the catch but as he realises he’s crossing the boundary he throws it towards Shorey who completes to catch to send Stoinis back

09:21 pm

WICKET! And his celebration is short-lived as Bravo removes him! Parthiv looks to go over extra cover, flat-bats it but mistimes and Watson takes it comfortably

09:20 pm

50 for Parthiv!

09:17 pm

Nasty blow there. Parthiv's shot almost hits Stoinis in the face as he deflects the ball with his hands. Medics checking now.

09:13 pm

MAXIMUM! Maruc Stoinis joins the party with a big hit shot that goes for a six

09:06 pm

FOUR! Parthiv gets it through to end Bravo's over with four runs

09:03 pm

Jadeja's second of the evening:

09:02 pm

Bravo into the attack

08:59 pm

WICKET!!! Jadeja picks up his second for the night as Faf comes in and takes another catch tumbling forward to end Akshdeep's innings. Akshdeep walks for 24 off 20

08:54 pm

MAXIMUM! Parthiv hits Tahir for a beauty.

08:52 pm

Beauty!

08:50 pm

MAXIMUM! WHAT A BEAUTY! Not an easy shot to play but Akshdeep connects well and it goes all the way over long-on

08:47 pm

Just four off Tahir's over

08:40 pm

Big blow for the hosts

08:38 pm

Excellent timing from Akshdeep as it runs away for a boundary

08:33 pm

WICKET! AB goes after a brilliant 25 as RCB lose a second big wicket. Faf makes no mistake this time as he takes a safe catch at the long-off boundary.

08:31 pm

A dot ball to begin and another MAXIMUM from ABD. Its raining boundaries here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

08:30 pm

Jadeja into the attack

08:30 pm

Back-to-back fours from ABD here at the Chinnaswamy

08:30 pm

ABD dropped by Faf at mid-off

08:29 pm

MAXIMUM: Lovely flick shot from Parthiv and it goes for a six

08:23 pm

MAXIMUM! AB times it well to send it over square leg into the crowd.

08:20 pm

MAXIMUM! Parthiv picking up the pace here with a well-timed shot which goes over deep square leg to end the over with a six.

08:19 pm

FOUR! ABD off on a positive note

08:18 pm

ABD in

08:13 pm

WICKET! What a start for CSK as Deepak Chahar dismisses Virat Kohli for 9. Perfect field placement from Dhoni as the skipper takes a beautiful catch to dismiss the big-hitter

08:10 pm

Shardul Thakur give away just two runs in the second over

08:04 pm

Kohli hits the first boundary of the match. Runs away for a four into the deep square leg boundary.

08:03 pm

Three dot balls to begin.

08:00 pm

Deepak Chahar in with the new ball

07:59 pm

At the Stadium:

07:58 pm

CSK in a huddle. Kohli and Parthiv walk in. Game time

07:48 pm

The stadium erupted when it was announced that AB is back in the squad. Important landmark for him today:

07:47 pm

Dhoni, Bravo and ABD are back! This match promises to be a cracker!

07:42 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

07:42 pm

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

07:31 pm

TOSS: CSK won the toss and chose to bowl

07:29 pm

And he's here!

07:22 pm

On the other hand CSK as always have been in rampaging form and are right on top of the table having won seven of their nine matches. A win here in Bangalore would all but guarantee a place in the top-four for CSK.

07:22 pm

It’s a must win match for the Bangalore team if they are to salvage their disastrous season. RCB have won only two out of their nine matches.

07:21 pm

While the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore team is currently placed at the bottom of the table, the MS Dhoni-lead Chennai outfit it right on top of the table.

06:52 pm

The last match of this weekend’s double-header is just an hour away. In match number 39 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League the Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 161/7 (20.0) vs CHE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 18:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue