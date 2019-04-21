IPL 2019: RCB vs CSK: Live Updates: RCB finish at 161/7 as CSK put up good show to restrict the hosts

Bengaluru, April 20: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to shrug off a rare loss and effectively seal a play-off berth when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match in Bengaluru on Sunday (April 21).
IPL SPECIAL PAGE | RCB vs CSK Preview
Defending champions CSK, who lost to SRH in the previous game for only their second loss this season, will get to 16 points with a win at the Chinnaswamy and it should be enough to guarantee a place in the top-four. But their leader M S Dhoni missed the game against SRH due to a stiff back but will probably be fit for the game on Sunday.
Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to underperform. No doubt, RCB will be fired up after the win against KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they finally managed to defend despite a brutal assault from Andre Russell and Nitish Rana. It was only their second win in nine games in the season so far though they it still kept them mathematically alive in the tournament. RCB could also take a cue from a similar situation in 2016 when they had lost five of their first seven games, but ended up in the playoffs after winning six of their last seven matches.
Here’s the Live Updates of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium:
FOUR! Watson pulls it away to square leg for four
Dale Steyn in with the new ball for the hosts
Innings break!
Innings Break!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019
The @ChennaiIPL restrict #RCB to a total of 161/7 after 20 overs. Who do you reckon is taking this one home tonight?#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/BaPtSMiSYV
RCB finish at a 161/7 as CSK put up good show to restrict the hosts.
WICKET!! Moeen Ali departs for 27 as Bravo dismisses Ali on the last over
Two fours from Bravo of the last over.
WICKET! Sixth wicket down for the hosts. Easy wicket as Ambati Rayudu takes a simple catch at backward point as Negi disappoints with the bat once again. Negi gone for just five.
FOUR! Moeen pulls it over short midwicket for four
WICKET! RCB crumbling here. Looks to go over long-off. Du Plessis takes the catch but as he realises he’s crossing the boundary he throws it towards Shorey who completes to catch to send Stoinis back
WICKET! And his celebration is short-lived as Bravo removes him! Parthiv looks to go over extra cover, flat-bats it but mistimes and Watson takes it comfortably
50 for Parthiv!
Nasty blow there. Parthiv's shot almost hits Stoinis in the face as he deflects the ball with his hands. Medics checking now.
MAXIMUM! Maruc Stoinis joins the party with a big hit shot that goes for a six
FOUR! Parthiv gets it through to end Bravo's over with four runs
Jadeja's second of the evening:
WICKET NO. 2 for @imjadeja 💪💪— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019
Akshdeep Nath departs, #RCB 99/3 after 12.4 overs pic.twitter.com/PskpLblxcp
Bravo into the attack
WICKET!!! Jadeja picks up his second for the night as Faf comes in and takes another catch tumbling forward to end Akshdeep's innings. Akshdeep walks for 24 off 20
MAXIMUM! Parthiv hits Tahir for a beauty.
WE WANT.....SIXER!— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 21, 2019
Parthiv delivers on one knee! #playBold #RCBvCSK #VIVOIPL2019 pic.twitter.com/nehaP7t2hY
Beauty!
Aksh slips at the bowler's end but comfortably takes two. Next ball he pulls for 6 over mid-wicket! BANG! WHATAY SHOT MAGA! #playBold #RCBvCSK #VIVOIPL2019 pic.twitter.com/KyJQrbpiJo— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 21, 2019
MAXIMUM! WHAT A BEAUTY! Not an easy shot to play but Akshdeep connects well and it goes all the way over long-on
Just four off Tahir's over
Big blow for the hosts
Faf du Plessis makes amends for his earlier drop as he maintains his composure at the long-off boundary to dismiss ABD 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/K290Q4gpYV— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019
Excellent timing from Akshdeep as it runs away for a boundary
WICKET! AB goes after a brilliant 25 as RCB lose a second big wicket. Faf makes no mistake this time as he takes a safe catch at the long-off boundary.
A dot ball to begin and another MAXIMUM from ABD. Its raining boundaries here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Jadeja into the attack
Back-to-back fours from ABD here at the Chinnaswamy
ABD dropped by Faf at mid-off
MAXIMUM: Lovely flick shot from Parthiv and it goes for a six
MAXIMUM! AB times it well to send it over square leg into the crowd.
MAXIMUM! Parthiv picking up the pace here with a well-timed shot which goes over deep square leg to end the over with a six.
FOUR! ABD off on a positive note
ABD in
WICKET! What a start for CSK as Deepak Chahar dismisses Virat Kohli for 9. Perfect field placement from Dhoni as the skipper takes a beautiful catch to dismiss the big-hitter
☹️☹️☹️ skipper Kohli edges the next ball to the keeper. He's out for 9(8).— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 21, 2019
11-1 after 2.3 overs. AB in to bat. Come on, Challengers! Don't back down! #playBold #RCBvCSK #VIVOIPL2019
Shardul Thakur give away just two runs in the second over
Kohli hits the first boundary of the match. Runs away for a four into the deep square leg boundary.
Three dot balls to begin.
Deepak Chahar in with the new ball
At the Stadium:
We're delighted to host the President of Maldives, His Excellency Ibrahim Mohamad Solih at this match tonight! Hope he gets to see an intense contest, and us coming out on top, of course! #playBold #RCBvCSK #VIVOIPL2019 pic.twitter.com/35Iu3X5n6R— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 21, 2019
CSK in a huddle. Kohli and Parthiv walk in. Game time
The stadium erupted when it was announced that AB is back in the squad. Important landmark for him today:
AB de Villiers will be playing his 150th #VIVOIPL game tonight.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019
He is the only overseas player to achieve this feat. Go well, Mr 3⃣6⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/gUsGZi10jZ
Dhoni, Bravo and ABD are back! This match promises to be a cracker!
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
TOSS: CSK won the toss and chose to bowl
MS Dhoni calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first against the @RCBTweets.#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/dqfJtpQQSm— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019
And he's here!
#Thala has arrived here in Bengaluru to a warm welcome of Dhoni Dhoni 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/6JH3stcKxr— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019
On the other hand CSK as always have been in rampaging form and are right on top of the table having won seven of their nine matches. A win here in Bangalore would all but guarantee a place in the top-four for CSK.
It’s a must win match for the Bangalore team if they are to salvage their disastrous season. RCB have won only two out of their nine matches.
While the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore team is currently placed at the bottom of the table, the MS Dhoni-lead Chennai outfit it right on top of the table.
The last match of this weekend’s double-header is just an hour away. In match number 39 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League the Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here