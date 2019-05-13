IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians carry out victory procession on the roads of Mumbai - Watch

While Dhoni's game awareness is well-documented, Rohit, who has also led the national team as stand-in skipper, has been incredibly successful. In a high-octane final between Mumba Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Rohit shepherded his team exceptionally well to eke out a narrow win by 1 run.

IPL Special Site | Full List of Award Winners | Who Said What

Commenting upon Rohit and Dhoni's captaincy, Mumbai's mentor Sachin Tendulkar said, "I think they (Rohit and Dhoni) are pretty sharp. MS has been leading for a number of years and Rohit has also been incredibly successful. So the ability to read the game and having that peripheral (situational) awareness makes them special captain."

"With MS we have seen his ability to read match situations and even Rohit is proving that (he has that awareness). Both captains are on toes and switched on from ball one," said the Mumbai Indians' 'Icon'.

The newly-crowned IPL champions arrived to a roaring reception in Mumbai and the team members climbed on roof of the open team bus to carry out their victory procession on the roads of the maximum city. The team's Twitter handle posted a video of Rohit and his IPL teammates thanking the public of Mumbai for their constant support.

Mumbai Indians' players celebrated their fourth IPL glory partying with each other. The team's Twitter handle posted a video of Rohit and his IPL teammate Yuvraj Singh dancing and singing along with the rest of the players. The duo were seen reciting the lyrics of the popular Bollywood song from film Gully Boy.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who's acted as the protagonist in the Bollywood flick, too took to Twitter to congratulate Mumbai Indians for their win over three-time champions CSK.

Dhoni’s run out was the biggest of several turning points! Game kept swinging like a pendulum! Thrilling to watch!

Bumrah showing why he’s the best in the game!

Malinga redeeming himself with a solid over when it mattered most! 🏆🔵🏆🔵🏆🔵 #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final🏏 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 12, 2019

What a dramatic finish! One of the best finals Ive seen! Watto looked like he was going to snatch it, but the Indians showed immense grit & fighting spirit! Champion squad! Four time Winners! Huge congratulations to the Paltan!🏆🔵🏆🔵🏆🔵🏆🔵 #MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019Final 🏏 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 12, 2019

Earlier, Rohit was seen celebrating the win with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and infant daughter Samairah on the field. His daughter has been the lucky charm for the Mumbaikar as his team has won every game where she came.