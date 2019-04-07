IPL 2019: RCB lose sixth game on the trot: Twitterati express concern over Virat Kohli and band's poor show

New Delhi, April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore registered yet another defeat in ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 as they were outclassed by Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (April 7).

With this four-wicket win against a clinical Delhi Capitals side, the Virat Kohli-led side claimed their sixth successive defeat. The RCB languish at the bottom of the points table as they remain winless.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table

Royal Challengers were outfoxed by Shreyas Iyer-led team in every department as they could neither post a respectable total on the board, nor produce a clinical bowling effort, nor took those catches to build pressure on the opponents with their fielding.

RCBvDC: As it happened

Having being invited to bat first, the Bangalore-based franchise couldn't post a decent total on the board. The team looks overly dependent on the shoulders of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. De Villiers' innings didn't last long, while Kohli too looked a mere shadow of himself.

1

45896

Moeen Ali played a fine cameo with the bat but he too didn't last long at the crease and it cost the batting side. Kagiso Rabada (4/21) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visiting team as he got the all-important wickets of De Villiers and Kohli and didn't allow these two to free their arms. It was his bowling that changed the game for the fielding side.

The defeat has made it pretty clear that Royal Challengers' hopes of making it to the playoffs has all but gone. They are facing a monumental task of winning all their remaining games to keep them in contention of the top-four.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on RCB's shambolic defeat: