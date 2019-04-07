Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: RCB lose sixth game on the trot: Twitterati express concern over Virat Kohli and band's poor show

By
IPL 2019: RCB lose sixth game on the trot: Twitterati express concern over Virat Kohli and bands poor show
Image Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi, April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore registered yet another defeat in ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 as they were outclassed by Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (April 7).

With this four-wicket win against a clinical Delhi Capitals side, the Virat Kohli-led side claimed their sixth successive defeat. The RCB languish at the bottom of the points table as they remain winless.

IPL 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule | Points Table

Royal Challengers were outfoxed by Shreyas Iyer-led team in every department as they could neither post a respectable total on the board, nor produce a clinical bowling effort, nor took those catches to build pressure on the opponents with their fielding.

RCBvDC: As it happened

Having being invited to bat first, the Bangalore-based franchise couldn't post a decent total on the board. The team looks overly dependent on the shoulders of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. De Villiers' innings didn't last long, while Kohli too looked a mere shadow of himself.

1
45896

Moeen Ali played a fine cameo with the bat but he too didn't last long at the crease and it cost the batting side. Kagiso Rabada (4/21) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visiting team as he got the all-important wickets of De Villiers and Kohli and didn't allow these two to free their arms. It was his bowling that changed the game for the fielding side.

The defeat has made it pretty clear that Royal Challengers' hopes of making it to the playoffs has all but gone. They are facing a monumental task of winning all their remaining games to keep them in contention of the top-four.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on RCB's shambolic defeat:

Hemang Badani

This is what former India cricketer Hemang Badani had to say about RCB's consistently poor show.

Kohli to step aside as captain

As results are not going his way in a tournament ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, former England captain Michael Vaughan suggests India captain Kohli should take an early break from the IPL to prepare his mind for WC.

Fan wonders what's wrong with his team

A fan wondered what's wrong is going with his favourite team.

Ayaz Memon

This is how the veteran commentator Ayaz Memom reacted to RCB's consistently bad show in the tournament.

Gaurav Kalra

This is what senior sports journalist reacted to RCB's defeat.

Gaurav Kapur

This is what cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur had to say about RCB's defeat.

Brain Vs Heart

An RCB fan failed to comprehend how his favourite team is losing match after match.

Fan wants Kohli to step down

An angry RCB fan demanded that Kohli should quit captaincy of the franchise.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FCA 0 - 4 TSG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 21:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue