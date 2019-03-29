IPL 2019: SRH vs RR: As it happened: Samson hundred in vain as Hyderabad win by 5 wickets

Hyderabad, March 29: Sanju Samson made a 52-ball hundred, his second in IPL and first of IPL 2019, and captain Ajinkya Rahane made a brilliant 70 as Rajasthan Royals made a healthy 198/2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Friday (March 29). But the innings was not enough to earn for the team. Hyderbad won the match by 5 wickets.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals would look to score their maiden win in the IPL 2019 after dishing out contrasting performances in their defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

Hyderabad batted well before succumbing to the Andre Russell onslaught while Royals suffered a disappointing collapse against Kings XI. Both Hyderabad and Royals have lot to gain from this match and we will also see Steve Smith and David Warner coming face-to-face on Friday night (March 29).

While Warner had a good outing, Smith looked a bit rusty in the first match, struggling for his range. And he would like to change that. Here's MyKhel Live Updates of the match between Hyderabad and Royals.

Auto Refresh Feeds Hyderabad beat Royals by 5 wickets. Their first of IPL 2019 and Rashid Khan sealed it with a brilliant 6 off Archer over square leg 12 balls and 12 runs to win. Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan are at crease, 151 kmph by Jofra Archer. Fastest in this IPL? Wicket No 5: Manish Pandey has been trapped leg before by Karnataka mate shreyas Gopal for 1. And Hyderabad are 167/5. Turnaround? Wicket No 4: Vijay shankar holes out to long-on fielder off shreyas gopal. Hyderabad are 167/4 Williamson wanted to give himself room and cut Unadkat but found Tripathi at point. He is out for 14 and Hyderabad are 164/3 Vijay shankar hammers his 3rd 6 -- this time off Unadkat. Chase is getting easier by the moment 150 up for Hyderabad in 13.4 overs. Vijay shankar hammered Kulkarni for a 6. Oh! Jaidev Unadkat. Where were you? Finally get to bowl after 12 overs. Gone Bairstow. Kulkarni takes a brilliant catch at long off after putting down a sitter at third man off the same batsman in the previous over off stokes. He made 45 Dropped. Kulkarni grassed a sitter off stokes and Bairstow lives on. RR players cannot believe that. It could have been 2 in one over for stokes Warner has gone for a blitz 69 -- A good bouncer by stokes were ramped to Dhawal Kulkarni at square leg. Hyderabad are 110/1 Now Bairstow gradually joining the party, giving a breather to Warner. Hyderabad bring up 100 in 8.5 overs. This time Bairstow hammers shreyas gopal for a 6. Warner was away for a year and he is making up for the exile. A 6 and 4 off K Gowtham now. After 6 Power Play block Hyderabad are 69/0 -- 11 fours and a six. Warner has made 56 off those runs. Just brutal 50 for David Warner in 26 balls. Just brutal innings 17 runs off stokes over and 50 up for Hyderabad in 5 overs. As strong a start you will get ever Warner is going good here, some really powerful shots Archer into attack and his balls clocked at 143, 145, 148, 145, 144, 141. 14 runs off the first over bowled by Dhawal Kulkarni including massive 6 by Warner over mid-wicket. It was a violent hit Chase is about to begin. Hyderbad have Warner, Williamson, Pandey, Pathan, Vijay shankar and they have the firepower to do this. But can they? RR end with 198/2 With sanju samson getting a hundred and Rahane making a fifty. This is a good score and will take some chasing. 100 for sanju samson -- his 2nd IPL 100 and first of this IPL 2019 sanju is in a marauding mood here. Into his 90s. Big over for Royals and that too off Bhuvi. 6, 4, 4, 2, 4, 4 and in total 24 runs, How good samson is? A lovely pick up shot off Bhuvi for 6 and then a delightful square drive for 4 as Royals bring up 150 DROPPED! Bairstow ran some 30 meters but could not hold on to the catch offered by samson Rahane departs after a brilliant 70 and RR are 134/2. Ben stokes is the new man. 5 overs to go and RR are 122/1. How many more they can get? 50 for samson too as Royals look to force pace here 100 between Rahane and samson off 65 balls. 50 Rahane too. off 38 balls. Lovely innings. 100 up for RR with a brilliant 4 by samson off Vijay. Run rate has gradually touched 8. While Rahane welcomed Vijay shankar with a flicked 6 over square leg Now a 6 by Rahane off Nadeem-- over the bowlers' head. Lovely shot. After 10 overs RR are 75/1. 50 alliance between Rahane and samson, and it came off 38 balls. First strategic time out after 9 overs. RR are 62/1. They need a move on here. Another 6 by sAnju and this time off Kaul -- a mighty pull over midwicket. That also brought 50 for Royals. slog sweep by sanju samson for 6 left-arm spinner Nadeem. First in Royals innings. After 6 Power play overs Royals are 35/1. Both Rahane and samson are looking to break free. RCB might have lost two games in a row but Kohli, AB and Chahal are having fun. After all, laughter is the best medicine when you are in tough times. Do you agree? Whatever happens laughter is the best medicine! 🙏😃😇 pic.twitter.com/b38xyK9s1O — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 29, 2019 The Royals have not really found the top gear -- 3 fours in 5 overs. A sedate start so far. Buttler is gone. Rashid Khan bowled him around the legs as England batter missed a sweep. He is gone for 5 and Royals are 15/1 And the Hyderabad opening bowlers are too of the same mould -- Bhuvi and sandeep relies on movement and variations than outright pace. They clock around 130-135 First boundary for Royals -- a slight nudge between cover fielders by Buttler. More finesse than power A good piece of stat for number crunchers. Bhuvi almost dismissed Rahane for the 7th time in 86 deliveries he has bowled to him. #SRHvRR #IPL2019 — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) March 29, 2019 The Royals openers are sussing up the conditions. 8 runs off 2 overs. Bhuvi almost got the opening wicket but Rahane's weak scoop evaded the bowler. sandeep sharma is sharing new ball with bhuvi BTW, Williamson is in for shakib. It's time. Buttler and Rahane are opening for Royals and Bhuvi is with the new ball. Rajasthan Royals XI: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Warner, Bairstow, Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar, Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul Toss: Rajasthan Royals won and they are batting. Kane Williamson is back for Hyderabad after missing the first game. It should be a cracker We are a couple of minutes away from toss. Hyderabad and Royals have lot to gain from this match and we will also see Steve Smith and David Warner coming face-to-face. And we are about 30 minutes from toss and an hour from start. Welcome to MyKhel Live coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The match scheduled for an 8 pm beginning at Uppal stadium, Hyderabad. Stay with us for all updates and other info about this match.