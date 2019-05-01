IPL 2019: Suspense over MS Dhoni's availability for Chennai Super Kings' contest against Delhi Capitals

CSK are the defending champions and suffered their first defeat at home in their previous game against Mumbai Indians. However, they missed the services of their charismatic captain MS Dhoni.

Preview: CSK Vs DC

Dhoni was ruled out of the match due to fever and the team faced his absence almost immediately. They were outclassed by Mumbai in all three departments in that game.

CSK are now hosting Delhi Capitals at home but there is still uncertainty over Dhoni's availability in this game. The veteran India cricketer hasn't been practising in the nets for the last couple of days which hints that the 37-year-old isn't completely fit.

"Dhoni is progressing. He's been pretty sick during this week. We will take a call on him tomorrow," CSK coach Stephen Fleming told reporters on Tuesday. CSK have lost both the games in this season in which Dhoni hasn't played.

Their net run-rate slipping into negative after a defeat against Mumbai Indians, CSK will be keen to get back to No. 1 spot with a win over Delhi. Now with just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1.

An interesting contest is on the cards between two current top teams and a win for either side will help it consolidate its position and ultimately could have a bearing on where it finishes in the final standings.

With 16 points from 12 games, CSK will be hoping that their talismanic captain recovers from the bout of fever.