Cricket

IPL 2019: The key numbers over the years

By
A close look at the key numbers of IPLl (Pic: BCCI/IPL)
Bengaluru, March 19: The IPL 2019 is scheduled to begin on March 23 and we are certain to witness some high intensity thrillers over the next few weeks. And records are bound to get broken and new ones will be set. Here's MyKhel looks at some of the key IPL numbers and records right from the first edition of the tournament in 2008. (Also read: Watch out for the spinners in IPL 2019)

1. TEAM RECORDS

1. Maximum number of titles - 3: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

2. Maximum consecutive wins: 9: Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014

3. Maximum consecutive defeats: 9: Delhi Daredevils in 2014 and Pune Warriors in 2012

4. 263/5 - Highest Team Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors India in 2013.

5. 49 - Lowest Team Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

2. BATTING RECORDS

1. Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4985. Virat Kohli (4948), Rohit Sharma (4493), Gautam Gambhir (4217) and Robin Uthappa (4129) are next in that list.

2. 175: Highest individual score in IPL. Chris Gayle made this for RCB against Pune Warriors in Bangalore in 2013.

3. 6: Maxium hundreds in IPL: Chris Gayle

4. 973: Most runs in a season: Virat Kohli: 2016

5. 39: Maxium 50s: David Warner. Virat Kohli (38), Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina (36) and Rohit Sharma (35) are next in the list.

3. 3. BOWLING RECORDS

1. Most wickets: 154: Lasith Malinga

2. Most wickets in a season: 32: Dwayne Bravo

3. Best bowling: 6/14: Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008).

4. Best economy rate: 6.54 Sunil Narine.

5. Maxium hat-tricks: 3: Amit Mishra.

4. FIELDING RECORDS

1. Most catches: 95: Suresh Raina.

2. Most catches in a season: 19: AB de Villiers (2016, RCB).

3. Most dismissals as a wicketkeeper: 124: Dinesh Karthik

4. Most matches as captain: 159: MS Dhoni.

5. Most matches at a venue: 74: Bengaluru

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
