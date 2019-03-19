IPL 2019: The key numbers over the years

1. TEAM RECORDS

1. Maximum number of titles - 3: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

2. Maximum consecutive wins: 9: Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014

3. Maximum consecutive defeats: 9: Delhi Daredevils in 2014 and Pune Warriors in 2012

4. 263/5 - Highest Team Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors India in 2013.

5. 49 - Lowest Team Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

2. BATTING RECORDS

1. Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4985. Virat Kohli (4948), Rohit Sharma (4493), Gautam Gambhir (4217) and Robin Uthappa (4129) are next in that list.

2. 175: Highest individual score in IPL. Chris Gayle made this for RCB against Pune Warriors in Bangalore in 2013.

3. 6: Maxium hundreds in IPL: Chris Gayle

4. 973: Most runs in a season: Virat Kohli: 2016

5. 39: Maxium 50s: David Warner. Virat Kohli (38), Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina (36) and Rohit Sharma (35) are next in the list.

3. 3. BOWLING RECORDS

1. Most wickets: 154: Lasith Malinga

2. Most wickets in a season: 32: Dwayne Bravo

3. Best bowling: 6/14: Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008).

4. Best economy rate: 6.54 Sunil Narine.

5. Maxium hat-tricks: 3: Amit Mishra.

4. FIELDING RECORDS

1. Most catches: 95: Suresh Raina.

2. Most catches in a season: 19: AB de Villiers (2016, RCB).

3. Most dismissals as a wicketkeeper: 124: Dinesh Karthik

4. Most matches as captain: 159: MS Dhoni.

5. Most matches at a venue: 74: Bengaluru