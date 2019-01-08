IPL 2019 to be staged in India, begins from March 23

"The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday (January 8) met in New Delhi to discuss the IPL 2019 venues and window. Based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies/authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be scheduled to be played in India," a release from the BCCI said.

"It is proposed that the IPL 2019 will commence on March 23, 2019. The detailed schedule will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities. The COA will then have detailed discussion with all the Stakeholders before releasing the IPL 2019 Schedule," stated the release.

